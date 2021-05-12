Piper Sandler Research Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for State Auto Financial Co. (NASDAQ:STFC)

State Auto Financial Co. (NASDAQ:STFC) – Piper Sandler dropped their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for State Auto Financial in a note issued to investors on Thursday, May 6th. Piper Sandler analyst P. Newsome now anticipates that the insurance provider will post earnings per share of $0.29 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.30.

State Auto Financial (NASDAQ:STFC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.01. State Auto Financial had a negative net margin of 2.56% and a negative return on equity of 2.64%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut State Auto Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st.

NASDAQ:STFC opened at $18.20 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 0.12. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $801.56 million, a PE ratio of -20.22 and a beta of 0.19. State Auto Financial has a 52-week low of $12.07 and a 52-week high of $22.16.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 17th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. State Auto Financial’s payout ratio is 63.49%.

In other news, VP Matthew Stanley Mrozek sold 5,086 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.12, for a total transaction of $92,158.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in State Auto Financial by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,676,298 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $65,218,000 after acquiring an additional 256,374 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of State Auto Financial by 28.1% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,008,300 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $35,627,000 after buying an additional 440,709 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of State Auto Financial by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,405,376 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $27,702,000 after buying an additional 118,511 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of State Auto Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $4,585,000. Finally, Heartland Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in State Auto Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $4,435,000. 33.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

State Auto Financial Company Profile

State Auto Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in writing personal and business insurance products in the United States. It operates through Personal Insurance, Commercial Insurance, and Investment Operations segments. The Personal Insurance segment primarily provides personal automobile, homeowners, and other personal insurance products.

