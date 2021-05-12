Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI) Holdings Trimmed by Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS lowered its holdings in Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI) by 0.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 929,265 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,900 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS’s holdings in Pitney Bowes were worth $7,657,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in Pitney Bowes in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in Pitney Bowes in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new stake in Pitney Bowes in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pitney Bowes during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pitney Bowes during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.89% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Maxim Group raised Pitney Bowes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Sidoti raised shares of Pitney Bowes from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Pitney Bowes from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd.

Shares of NYSE PBI opened at $7.53 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.00, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.78 and a beta of 2.91. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.51. Pitney Bowes Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.02 and a 52 week high of $15.50.

Pitney Bowes (NYSE:PBI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The technology company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $915.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $873.82 million. Pitney Bowes had a positive return on equity of 49.74% and a negative net margin of 0.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.05 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Pitney Bowes Inc. will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. Pitney Bowes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.41%.

Pitney Bowes Inc, a technology company, provides commerce solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Ecommerce, Presort Services, and SendTech Solutions segments. The Global Ecommerce segment provides domestic parcel services, cross-border solutions, and digital delivery services.

