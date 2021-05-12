Pixelworks (NASDAQ:PXLW) Updates Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Pixelworks (NASDAQ:PXLW) updated its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of -0.090–0.040 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $-0.090. The company issued revenue guidance of $13 million-$15 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $11.92 million.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PXLW. Colliers Securities reiterated a buy rating on shares of Pixelworks in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Pixelworks from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Saturday.

NASDAQ PXLW traded down $0.16 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.77. 33,751 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 737,719. Pixelworks has a 12 month low of $1.85 and a 12 month high of $4.67. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market capitalization of $144.63 million, a P/E ratio of -4.37 and a beta of 2.21.

Pixelworks (NASDAQ:PXLW) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12). Pixelworks had a negative return on equity of 31.06% and a negative net margin of 51.96%. Equities research analysts predict that Pixelworks will post -0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pixelworks Company Profile

Pixelworks, Inc develops and markets semiconductor and software solutions. The company provides video display processor products comprises image processor ICs, such as embedded microprocessors, digital signal processing technology, and software that control the operations and signal processing within high-end display systems; video co-processor ICs that work with an image processor to post-process video signals to enhance the performance or feature set of the overall video solution; and transcoder ICs, such as embedded microprocessors, digital signal processing technology, and software that control the operations and signal processing for converting bitrates, resolutions, and codecs.

