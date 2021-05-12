Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT) Stake Reduced by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lessened its stake in shares of Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT) by 2.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,162 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,380 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Planet Fitness were worth $3,723,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Xponance Inc. grew its stake in shares of Planet Fitness by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 4,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,000 after buying an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its position in Planet Fitness by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 5,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in Planet Fitness by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 13,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,074,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in Planet Fitness by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 83,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,480,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the period. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Planet Fitness by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 134,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,407,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.44% of the company’s stock.

In other Planet Fitness news, President Dorvin D. Lively sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.54, for a total value of $8,354,000.00. Also, insider William Bode sold 446 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.86, for a total transaction of $35,617.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,183 shares in the company, valued at $493,774.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 100,738 shares of company stock worth $8,413,427. 9.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PLNT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Planet Fitness from $87.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Roth Capital upped their target price on Planet Fitness from $62.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Planet Fitness from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $88.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Planet Fitness from $80.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Planet Fitness from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Planet Fitness has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.64.

Shares of Planet Fitness stock opened at $77.12 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.42. Planet Fitness, Inc. has a twelve month low of $45.87 and a twelve month high of $90.34. The firm has a market cap of $6.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,101.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.31.

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.09). Planet Fitness had a net margin of 1.29% and a negative return on equity of 3.97%. The business had revenue of $111.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $122.49 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.16 earnings per share. Planet Fitness’s revenue was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Planet Fitness, Inc. will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Planet Fitness Company Profile

Planet Fitness, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates fitness centers under the Planet Fitness brand. It operates through three segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The Franchise segment is involved in franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.

