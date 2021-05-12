Playtika (NASDAQ:PLTK) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Playtika (NASDAQ:PLTK) released its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.08), Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $638.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $577.07 million. Playtika’s revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Playtika stock traded down $1.15 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $24.74. 87,858 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,567,762. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $26.81. Playtika has a twelve month low of $24.41 and a twelve month high of $36.06.

PLTK has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of Playtika in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Playtika in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on Playtika in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Citigroup initiated coverage on Playtika in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. Finally, Cowen began coverage on Playtika in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.75.

Playtika Company Profile

Playtika Holding Corp. develops mobile games in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company owns a portfolio of casual and casino-themed games. It distributes its games to the end customer through various web and mobile platforms, such as Apple, Facebook, Google, and other web and mobile platforms and its own proprietary platforms.

