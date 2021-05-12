Plaza Retail REIT (TSE:PLZ.UN) PT Raised to C$4.00

Plaza Retail REIT (TSE:PLZ.UN) had its price target upped by research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$3.75 to C$4.00 in a report issued on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm presently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ target price indicates a potential upside of 1.27% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on PLZ.UN. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Plaza Retail REIT from C$3.75 to C$4.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. CIBC raised their target price on shares of Plaza Retail REIT from C$3.75 to C$4.00 in a research note on Monday, March 1st.

TSE PLZ.UN opened at C$3.95 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$3.97 and a 200-day moving average of C$3.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 160.56, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a current ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market cap of C$402.14 million and a PE ratio of -27.24. Plaza Retail REIT has a 52-week low of C$2.76 and a 52-week high of C$4.07.

About Plaza Retail REIT

Plaza is an open-ended real estate investment trust and is a leading retail property owner and developer, focused on Ontario, Quebec and Atlantic Canada. Plaza's portfolio at December 31, 2018 includes interests in 287 properties totaling approximately 8.2 million square feet across Canada and additional lands held for development.

