Pliant Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PLRX) Shares Gap Down on Disappointing Earnings

Shares of Pliant Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLRX) gapped down prior to trading on Monday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $32.90, but opened at $31.17. Pliant Therapeutics shares last traded at $31.58, with a volume of 183 shares traded.

The company reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by ($0.04). Pliant Therapeutics had a net margin of 20.83% and a return on equity of 16.55%.

Get Pliant Therapeutics alerts:

PLRX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Pliant Therapeutics from $50.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Pliant Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, April 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Pliant Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on shares of Pliant Therapeutics in a report on Monday, April 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.20.

In other news, CEO Bernard Coulie sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.33, for a total transaction of $106,155.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 54,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,663,297.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Eric Lefebvre sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.41, for a total transaction of $492,625.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 150,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,939,678.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,500 shares of company stock worth $733,600 in the last 90 days.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pliant Therapeutics by 601.0% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 3,005 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Pliant Therapeutics by 20.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 793 shares during the last quarter. HC Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pliant Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $216,000. Grace Capital grew its position in shares of Pliant Therapeutics by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Grace Capital now owns 7,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Pliant Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $340,000. 79.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $33.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.97.

About Pliant Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PLRX)

Pliant Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel therapies for the treatment of fibrosis and related diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is PLN-74809, an oral small-molecule dual selective inhibitor of avÃ6 and avÃ1 integrins, which is in Phase II single ascending dose/multiple ascending dose trails and completed Phase Ib proof-of-mechanism trials for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis and primary sclerosing cholangitis.

Recommended Story: Short Selling

Receive News & Ratings for Pliant Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pliant Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.