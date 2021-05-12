Polarean Imaging (LON:POLX) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Stifel Nicolaus

Polarean Imaging (LON:POLX)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by stock analysts at Stifel Nicolaus in a note issued to investors on Monday, Price Targets.com reports.

Shares of POLX stock opened at GBX 98.10 ($1.28) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 5.06 and a quick ratio of 4.61. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 72.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 70.91. Polarean Imaging has a one year low of GBX 24.10 ($0.31) and a one year high of GBX 100 ($1.31). The company has a market capitalization of £205.06 million and a P/E ratio of -28.85.

Get Polarean Imaging alerts:

Polarean Imaging Company Profile

Polarean Imaging plc operates as a medical drug-device combination company serving the medical imaging market in the United States and internationally. The company engages in the development and commercialization of gas polarizer devices and ancillary instruments. It develops equipment that enables existing magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) systems to achieve a level of pulmonary functional imaging and specializes in the use of polarized Xenon gas (129Xe) as an imaging agent to visualize ventilation and gas exchange regionally in the smallest airways of the lungs, the tissue barrier between the lung and the bloodstream, and in the pulmonary vasculature; and a novel diagnostic approach.

Read More: Why do companies pay special dividends?

Receive News & Ratings for Polarean Imaging Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Polarean Imaging and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.