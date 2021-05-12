Populous 1-Day Volume Tops $7.82 Million (PPT)

Populous (CURRENCY:PPT) traded 2.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on May 12th. Populous has a total market capitalization of $241.64 million and $7.82 million worth of Populous was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Populous has traded 1.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Populous coin can currently be purchased for about $4.54 or 0.00008074 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.79 or 0.00085039 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.69 or 0.00019022 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001779 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 17.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $519.79 or 0.00924898 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.39 or 0.00062974 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 22.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00002154 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $61.54 or 0.00109500 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.16 or 0.00062570 BTC.

Populous Profile

PPT is a coin. It launched on July 9th, 2017. Populous’ total supply is 53,252,246 coins. Populous’ official website is populous.world. Populous’ official Twitter account is @bitpopulous and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Populous is an invoice and trade finance platform built on the Ethereum network. Populous uses XBRL, Z Score formula, Smart Contracts, Stable tokens and other technologies in the cryptoshpere to create a unique trading environment for investors and invoice sellers. “

Populous Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Populous directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Populous should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Populous using one of the exchanges listed above.

