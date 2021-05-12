Porch Group (NASDAQ:PRCH) Research Coverage Started at Stephens

Stephens started coverage on shares of Porch Group (NASDAQ:PRCH) in a research report issued on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Stephens’ price target indicates a potential upside of 86.98% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on PRCH. Craig Hallum began coverage on Porch Group in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Porch Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Porch Group in a report on Thursday, April 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.75.

Get Porch Group alerts:

Shares of PRCH stock opened at $14.44 on Monday. Porch Group has a 12 month low of $9.75 and a 12 month high of $24.41. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.16.

In other Porch Group news, COO Matthew Neagle sold 80,729 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.57, for a total value of $1,418,408.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Asha Sharma sold 180,279 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.37, for a total value of $3,131,446.23. Following the sale, the director now owns 59,941 shares in the company, valued at $1,041,175.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in Porch Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Porch Group during the 1st quarter worth about $69,000. Nadler Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Porch Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $185,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new position in shares of Porch Group during the first quarter worth about $191,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Porch Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.76% of the company’s stock.

About Porch Group

Porch Group, Inc operates a software platform in the United States and Canada. It provides software and services under the ISN, HireAHelper, and Kandela brands to home services companies, such as home inspectors, homebuyers and homeowners, insurance carriers, moving companies, security companies, and TV/internet providers, as well as offers moving concierge services.

Featured Story: Gross Domestic Product (GDP)

Receive News & Ratings for Porch Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Porch Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.