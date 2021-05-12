Porch Group Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:PRCH)

Porch Group Inc. (NASDAQ:PRCH) saw unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Stock investors bought 35,484 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 1,020% compared to the average daily volume of 3,168 call options.

Several brokerages have weighed in on PRCH. Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Porch Group in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Porch Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on Porch Group in a report on Thursday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Finally, Stephens initiated coverage on Porch Group in a report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.75.

Get Porch Group alerts:

In other Porch Group news, Director Asha Sharma sold 180,279 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.37, for a total value of $3,131,446.23. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 59,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,041,175.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Matthew Neagle sold 80,729 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.57, for a total value of $1,418,408.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Azora Capital LP purchased a new stake in Porch Group in the fourth quarter worth $20,147,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Porch Group in the fourth quarter worth $4,734,000. Nadler Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Porch Group in the first quarter worth $185,000. Westchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Porch Group in the fourth quarter worth $3,852,000. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Porch Group in the fourth quarter worth $20,176,000. 97.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PRCH stock traded down $0.68 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $13.76. The stock had a trading volume of 51,183 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,123,334. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $15.16. Porch Group has a 52-week low of $9.75 and a 52-week high of $24.41.

Porch Group Company Profile

Porch Group, Inc operates a software platform in the United States and Canada. It provides software and services under the ISN, HireAHelper, and Kandela brands to home services companies, such as home inspectors, homebuyers and homeowners, insurance carriers, moving companies, security companies, and TV/internet providers, as well as offers moving concierge services.

Featured Article: What does RSI mean?



Receive News & Ratings for Porch Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Porch Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.