Poseida Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTX) Shares Gap Down to $8.66

Shares of Poseida Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSTX) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $8.66, but opened at $8.36. Poseida Therapeutics shares last traded at $8.09, with a volume of 2,856 shares traded.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Poseida Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th.

Get Poseida Therapeutics alerts:

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $528.13 million and a PE ratio of -1.24.

Poseida Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.02. Research analysts anticipate that Poseida Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Matthew A. Spear sold 4,000 shares of Poseida Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.44, for a total value of $33,760.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $130,693.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Eric Ostertag sold 57,181 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.55, for a total transaction of $546,078.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 542,985 shares in the company, valued at $5,185,506.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 270,475 shares of company stock valued at $2,634,977. Company insiders own 19.03% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Poseida Therapeutics by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 117,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,125,000 after acquiring an additional 9,706 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Poseida Therapeutics by 71.1% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 20,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,000 after acquiring an additional 8,600 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Poseida Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $144,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Poseida Therapeutics by 82.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,826,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,994,000 after acquiring an additional 1,278,113 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Poseida Therapeutics by 147.2% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 19,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after buying an additional 11,492 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.09% of the company’s stock.

About Poseida Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTX)

Poseida Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutics for patients with high unmet medical needs. The company is developing P-BCMA-101, an autologous chimeric antigen receptor T cell (CAR-T) targeting B cell maturation antigen that is in Phase II clinical trial; P-PSMA-101, an autologous CAR-T product candidate for the treatment of patients with metastatic castrate resistant prostate cancer (mCRPC) is in Phase I clinical trials; P-BCMA-ALLO1, an allogeneic CAR-T product candidate to treat relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma patients; P-MUC1C-ALLO1, an allogeneic CAR-T product candidate for multiple solid tumor indications; and P-PSMA-ALLO1, an allogeneic CAR-T product candidate for treating mCRPC.

See Also: What is a back-end load?



Receive News & Ratings for Poseida Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Poseida Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.