Power Assets (OTCMKTS:HGKGY) Hits New 1-Year High at $6.57

Shares of Power Assets Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:HGKGY) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $6.57 and last traded at $6.45, with a volume of 2211 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $6.32.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $5.97 and a 200 day moving average of $5.52.

About Power Assets (OTCMKTS:HGKGY)

Power Assets Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in Hong Kong, the United Kingdom, Australia, Mainland China, and internationally. The company generates energy from thermal, renewable energy, and waste sources. It also distributes gas; transmits oil; holds property and deposits; and provides consulting, investing, trust administration, and management services.

