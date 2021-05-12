Power Co. of Canada (OTCMKTS:PWCDF) Price Target Increased to $42.00 by Analysts at TD Securities

Power Co. of Canada (OTCMKTS:PWCDF) had its price objective raised by stock analysts at TD Securities from $38.00 to $42.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 36.23% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Power Co. of Canada from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. CIBC lifted their price objective on Power Co. of Canada from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Desjardins lifted their price objective on Power Co. of Canada from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. National Bank Financial initiated coverage on Power Co. of Canada in a research note on Friday, April 30th. They set a “sector perform” rating for the company. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price target on Power Co. of Canada from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Power Co. of Canada presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.00.

Shares of PWCDF traded up $0.34 on Wednesday, reaching $30.83. The stock had a trading volume of 6,999 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,448. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.42. Power Co. of Canada has a 12-month low of $13.38 and a 12-month high of $30.83.

Power Corporation of Canada operates as an international management and holding company in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through three segments: Lifeco, IGM Financial, and GBL. The company offers life, disability, critical illness, accidental death, dismemberment, dental protection, creditor, and health insurance; retirement and investment management; asset management; and reinsurance and retrocession; investment advisory, financial planning, and related services; and fund, protection, and wealth management services.

