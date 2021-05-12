PRA Health Sciences (NASDAQ:PRAH) Stock Rating Lowered by Truist

PRA Health Sciences (NASDAQ:PRAH) was downgraded by equities researchers at Truist from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $175.00 price target on the medical research company’s stock, down from their prior price target of $196.00. Truist’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 2.46% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on PRAH. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PRA Health Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of PRA Health Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. KeyCorp reissued a “sector weight” rating on shares of PRA Health Sciences in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of PRA Health Sciences from $110.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of PRA Health Sciences from $159.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $146.67.

PRAH opened at $170.80 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $160.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $133.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. PRA Health Sciences has a 52 week low of $86.86 and a 52 week high of $173.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.07 billion, a PE ratio of 49.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.24.

PRA Health Sciences (NASDAQ:PRAH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The medical research company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.03. PRA Health Sciences had a net margin of 7.09% and a return on equity of 22.21%. The firm had revenue of $933.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $863.45 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.05 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that PRA Health Sciences will post 3.85 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Michael J. Bonello sold 2,048 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.77, for a total value of $341,544.96. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,206,653.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Horizon Corp lifted its position in PRA Health Sciences by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 1,932 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $296,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in PRA Health Sciences by 22.1% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 7,130 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,093,000 after buying an additional 1,290 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in PRA Health Sciences during the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in PRA Health Sciences by 84.9% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 155,170 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $23,792,000 after buying an additional 71,266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp bought a new stake in PRA Health Sciences during the 1st quarter worth about $53,626,000. 96.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PRA Health Sciences Company Profile

PRA Health Sciences, Inc engages in the provision of outsourced clinical development services to the biotechnology and pharmaceutical industries. It operates through Clinical Research and Data Solutions segment. The Clinical Research segment serves biopharmaceutical clients and offers outsourced clinical research and clinical trial related services.

