Premier (NASDAQ:PINC) Given New $46.00 Price Target at Canaccord Genuity

Premier (NASDAQ:PINC) had its target price upped by Canaccord Genuity from $44.00 to $46.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. TheStreet lowered Premier from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Credit Suisse Group lowered Premier from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Benchmark upgraded Premier from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Raymond James increased their target price on Premier from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a hold rating on shares of Premier in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Premier presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $38.14.

NASDAQ:PINC opened at $33.95 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $34.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.26. Premier has a 12-month low of $28.64 and a 12-month high of $37.79.

Premier (NASDAQ:PINC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $469.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $448.08 million. Premier had a return on equity of 65.81% and a net margin of 3.26%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.73 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Premier will post 2.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. Premier’s payout ratio is presently 31.54%.

In related news, CFO Craig S. Mckasson sold 5,000 shares of Premier stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.92, for a total value of $174,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 128,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,489,419.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 2.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Premier in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Premier during the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in Premier by 42.8% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 458 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in Premier by 96.5% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 774 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Premier during the 1st quarter valued at $80,000. 62.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Premier

Premier, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare improvement company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Supply Chain Services and Performance Services. The Supply Chain Services segment offers its members with access to a range of products and services, including medical and surgical products, pharmaceuticals, laboratory supplies, capital equipment, information technology, facilities and construction, and food and nutritional products, as well as purchased services, such as clinical engineering and document shredding services.

