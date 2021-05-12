Premium Brands Holdings Co. (TSE:PBH) to Post FY2021 Earnings of $4.55 Per Share, Cormark Forecasts

Premium Brands Holdings Co. (TSE:PBH) – Stock analysts at Cormark upped their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Premium Brands in a research report issued on Friday, May 7th. Cormark analyst K. Mcphee now expects that the company will post earnings of $4.55 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $4.15. Cormark also issued estimates for Premium Brands’ FY2022 earnings at $5.43 EPS.

Premium Brands (TSE:PBH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported C$0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.76 by C$0.10. The company had revenue of C$1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.05 billion.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Premium Brands from C$103.00 to C$113.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Premium Brands from C$118.00 to C$120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Premium Brands from C$125.00 to C$130.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. National Bankshares increased their price objective on shares of Premium Brands from C$130.00 to C$134.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their price objective on shares of Premium Brands to C$134.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$130.43.

Shares of PBH stock opened at C$120.88 on Monday. Premium Brands has a one year low of C$80.80 and a one year high of C$123.18. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$120.06 and a 200 day moving average price of C$107.28. The firm has a market capitalization of C$5.26 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 120.56, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 2.19.

Premium Brands

Premium Brands Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes food products primarily in Canada and the United States. It operates in two segments, Specialty Foods and Premium Food Distribution. The company provides meat products and snacks, deli products, beef jerky and halal, sandwiches, pastries, specialty and gourmet products, salads and kettle products, entrees, panini, wraps, subs, hamburgers, burgers, muffins, breads, pastas, and baking and sushi products, as well as processed meat products.

