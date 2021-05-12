PressOne 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $8,508.00 (PRS)

PressOne (CURRENCY:PRS) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on May 12th. PressOne has a total market capitalization of $10.46 million and $8,508.00 worth of PressOne was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, PressOne has traded 16.4% higher against the dollar. One PressOne coin can now be purchased for $0.0367 or 0.00000065 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.22 or 0.00085186 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $10.76 or 0.00019006 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001767 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 30% higher against the dollar and now trades at $571.06 or 0.01008921 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 16.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.96 or 0.00068831 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 21.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00002099 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62.57 or 0.00110543 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $35.37 or 0.00062481 BTC.

About PressOne

PressOne (PRS) is a coin. It was first traded on January 8th, 2018. PressOne’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 284,742,628 coins. The official website for PressOne is press.one. PressOne’s official message board is medium.com/@pressone. PressOne’s official Twitter account is @PRESSoneHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Press.One is a content distribution service based on the blockchain, similar in style to services like Steemit, which reward content creators in cryptocurrency based on the value of their contributions to the community. “

Buying and Selling PressOne

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PressOne directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PressOne should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PressOne using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

