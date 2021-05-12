Private Advisor Group LLC Acquires 11,221 Shares of Invesco Senior Income Trust (NYSE:VVR)

Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Senior Income Trust (NYSE:VVR) by 27.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 52,856 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 11,221 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco Senior Income Trust were worth $222,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in Invesco Senior Income Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $66,000. Fiduciary Group LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Senior Income Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $80,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Senior Income Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $87,000. Congress Park Capital LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Senior Income Trust during the first quarter valued at $95,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in Invesco Senior Income Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $102,000.

NYSE VVR opened at $4.23 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.05. Invesco Senior Income Trust has a twelve month low of $3.22 and a twelve month high of $4.28.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $0.021 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.96%.

About Invesco Senior Income Trust

Invesco Senior Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. It is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, Invesco Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, Invesco Asset Management Limited, Invesco Asset Management (Japan) Limited, Invesco Australia Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, Invesco Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

