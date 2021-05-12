Private Advisor Group LLC Invests $257,000 in Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC)

Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 2,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $257,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Brunswick by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,694,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,649,000 after buying an additional 170,537 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Brunswick by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,888,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,995,000 after purchasing an additional 15,878 shares in the last quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Brunswick by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 1,506,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,885,000 after purchasing an additional 93,916 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in Brunswick by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,236,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,274,000 after purchasing an additional 42,434 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Brunswick by 29.6% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,121,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,502,000 after purchasing an additional 256,185 shares in the last quarter. 95.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Brunswick from $109.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Brunswick from $122.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Brunswick from $99.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Brunswick from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Brunswick from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $94.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $111.29.

In other Brunswick news, VP Christopher F. Dekker sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.72, for a total transaction of $321,020.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BC opened at $111.63 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $102.90 and its 200 day moving average is $87.56. Brunswick Co. has a fifty-two week low of $42.78 and a fifty-two week high of $117.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.70 billion, a PE ratio of 25.96 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.77.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $2.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.78. Brunswick had a net margin of 8.40% and a return on equity of 27.10%. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.96 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 48.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Brunswick Co. will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 18th will be given a dividend of $0.335 per share. This is a boost from Brunswick’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 17th. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. Brunswick’s payout ratio is 24.94%.

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products worldwide. It operates through Propulsion; Parts & Accessories; and Boat segments. The Propulsion segment provides outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engines for independent boat builders and governments through marine dealers and distributors, specialty marine retailers, and marine service centers; and propulsion-related controls, rigging, and propellers to original equipment manufacturers and aftermarket retailers, distributors, and distribution businesses.

