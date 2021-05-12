Private Advisor Group LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Inseego Corp. (NASDAQ:INSG)

Private Advisor Group LLC reduced its stake in Inseego Corp. (NASDAQ:INSG) by 8.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 20,929 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,025 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Inseego were worth $209,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in INSG. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in shares of Inseego by 280.0% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,900 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Inseego in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Inseego in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new stake in shares of Inseego in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Finally, Hennessy Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Inseego by 22.9% in the first quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 12,977 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 2,414 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Inseego alerts:

Shares of INSG opened at $7.85 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $800.17 million, a P/E ratio of -6.49 and a beta of 1.92. Inseego Corp. has a one year low of $7.13 and a one year high of $21.93. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.38.

Inseego (NASDAQ:INSG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.07. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Inseego Corp. will post -1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on INSG. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Inseego from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price objective (down from $13.00) on shares of Inseego in a report on Monday, March 8th. Lake Street Capital cut their price target on Inseego from $13.00 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Cowen lowered their price target on Inseego from $20.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $13.00 target price (down previously from $14.00) on shares of Inseego in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Inseego currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.17.

About Inseego

Inseego Corp. engages in the design and development of fixed and mobile wireless solutions, industrial Internet of Things (IIoT), and cloud solutions for large enterprise verticals, service providers, and small and medium-sized businesses worldwide. The company provides wireless 4G and 5G hardware products for vertical markets, including private LTE/5G networks, First responders network authority/Firstnet, SD-WAN, telematics, remote monitoring and surveillance, and fixed wireless access and mobile broadband devices.

Featured Story: S&P/TSX Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INSG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Inseego Corp. (NASDAQ:INSG).

Receive News & Ratings for Inseego Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inseego and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.