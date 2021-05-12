Private Advisor Group LLC Purchases Shares of 16,700 Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK)

Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 16,700 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $245,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of SBLK. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Star Bulk Carriers in the first quarter valued at $47,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Star Bulk Carriers during the 4th quarter worth approximately $211,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in shares of Star Bulk Carriers during the 4th quarter worth $245,000. Sippican Capital Advisors raised its position in shares of Star Bulk Carriers by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors now owns 31,731 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $280,000 after acquiring an additional 1,750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in shares of Star Bulk Carriers by 20.3% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 36,597 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $323,000 after buying an additional 6,177 shares during the last quarter. 55.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have commented on SBLK. Zacks Investment Research raised Star Bulk Carriers from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Star Bulk Carriers from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. TheStreet raised shares of Star Bulk Carriers from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Star Bulk Carriers from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.65.

SBLK opened at $23.22 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a PE ratio of 464.49 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Star Bulk Carriers Corp. has a twelve month low of $3.86 and a twelve month high of $23.29. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $16.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.90.

Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The shipping company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $186.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $186.57 million. Star Bulk Carriers had a net margin of 0.71% and a return on equity of 1.41%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Star Bulk Carriers Corp. will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

About Star Bulk Carriers

Star Bulk Carriers Corp., a shipping company, engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company's vessels transport a range of major bulks, including iron ores, coal, and grains, as well as minor bulks, such as bauxite, fertilizers, and steel products. As of March 16, 2021, it had a fleet of 128 vessels with an aggregate capacity of approximately 14.1 million deadweight tons, including 17 Newcastlemax, 22 Capesize, 2 Mini Capesize, 7 Post Panamax, 41 Kamsarmax, 2 Panamax, 20 Ultramax, and 17 Supramax vessels.

