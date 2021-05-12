Private Advisor Group LLC Sells 3,131 Shares of Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO)

Private Advisor Group LLC trimmed its position in Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO) by 14.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,921 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 3,131 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Sangamo Therapeutics were worth $237,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Sangamo Therapeutics by 171.6% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,270 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 2,066 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $170,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $174,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Sangamo Therapeutics by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,245 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 1,211 shares during the period. 57.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SGMO opened at $10.65 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.75 and a beta of 1.97. Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.51 and a 12 month high of $19.43. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.68.

Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $26.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.20 million. Sangamo Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 16.32% and a negative net margin of 51.51%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 100.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.37) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Gary Loeb sold 17,524 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.13, for a total transaction of $230,090.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on SGMO shares. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Sangamo Therapeutics in a research note on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Sangamo Therapeutics from $36.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. TheStreet lowered Sangamo Therapeutics from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sangamo Therapeutics from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sangamo Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.29.

Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on translating science into genomic medicines that transform patients' lives using platform technologies in gene therapy, cell therapy, genome editing, and genome regulation. The company offers zinc finger protein (ZFP), a technology platform for making zinc finger nucleases, which are proteins used in modifying DNA sequences by adding or knocking out specific genes or genome editing; and ZFP transcription factors proteins used in increasing or decreasing gene expression.

