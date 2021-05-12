Private Advisor Group LLC Sells 819 Shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RFG)

Private Advisor Group LLC decreased its position in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RFG) by 41.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,165 shares of the company’s stock after selling 819 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF were worth $256,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of RFG. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $74,000. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new stake in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $90,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at $111,000. Diversified LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $114,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $227,000.

Shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF stock opened at $217.63 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $224.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $210.78. Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $125.65 and a 12 month high of $235.50.

Rydex S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth Index (the Index). The Index is narrow in focus, containing only those S&P MidCap 400 companies with strong growth characteristics as selected by S&P. The Fund uses a passive management strategy, known as replication, to track the performance of the Index.

