Private Advisor Group LLC Takes Position in Kopin Co. (NASDAQ:KOPN)

Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Kopin Co. (NASDAQ:KOPN) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 21,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KOPN. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kopin in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Modera Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kopin in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in Kopin during the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Kopin during the 4th quarter worth approximately $77,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kopin during the 1st quarter worth approximately $83,000. 18.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KOPN has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kopin from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Kopin in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th.

In other news, Director David Brook sold 299,260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.57, for a total transaction of $2,863,918.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Richard Sneider sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.10, for a total transaction of $405,000.00. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 557,260 shares of company stock valued at $4,953,558. 8.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Kopin stock opened at $6.79 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $619.85 million, a P/E ratio of -45.26 and a beta of 2.45. Kopin Co. has a one year low of $0.65 and a one year high of $13.62. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $8.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.72.

Kopin (NASDAQ:KOPN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.01). Kopin had a negative return on equity of 51.37% and a negative net margin of 37.11%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Kopin Co. will post -0.09 EPS for the current year.

Kopin Company Profile

Kopin Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, invents, develops, manufactures, and sells components, subassemblies, and head-worn and hand-held systems in the United States, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, and internationally. It offers miniature active-matrix liquid crystal displays, liquid crystal on silicon displays/spatial light modulators, organic light emitting diode displays, application specific integrated circuits, backlights, and optical lenses; and headset systems.

