Private Wealth Group LLC Has $1.10 Million Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Private Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 41.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 14,542 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 4,280 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF makes up 0.8% of Private Wealth Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,103,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the third quarter valued at $49,164,000. Donaldson Capital Management LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 7,344 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $536,000 after buying an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. APCM Wealth Management for Individuals raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. APCM Wealth Management for Individuals now owns 12,619 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $921,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 18.8% during the fourth quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. now owns 5,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $415,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HBW Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 23,172 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,690,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.34% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA EFA traded down $0.63 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $78.30. 1,322,241 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,998,055. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $54.01 and a one year high of $80.67. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.87.

About iShares MSCI EAFE ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

