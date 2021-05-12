ProAssurance Co. (NYSE:PRA) Expected to Earn Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.10 Per Share

ProAssurance Co. (NYSE:PRA) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler cut their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of ProAssurance in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, May 6th. Piper Sandler analyst P. Newsome now anticipates that the insurance provider will post earnings per share of $0.10 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.14. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for ProAssurance’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.09 EPS.

ProAssurance (NYSE:PRA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.02. ProAssurance had a negative net margin of 27.87% and a negative return on equity of 6.92%.

PRA has been the subject of several other reports. Truist lifted their target price on shares of ProAssurance from $16.00 to $27.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of ProAssurance from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ProAssurance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Boenning Scattergood restated a “neutral” rating on shares of ProAssurance in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. ProAssurance currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.50.

PRA stock opened at $24.60 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $26.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.44. ProAssurance has a 52-week low of $12.67 and a 52-week high of $29.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.31 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.46.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 26th were given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 25th. ProAssurance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -24.69%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royce & Associates LP grew its position in shares of ProAssurance by 23.8% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,387,864 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $37,139,000 after acquiring an additional 266,942 shares during the period. Boston Partners grew its position in shares of ProAssurance by 17.2% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,389,800 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $37,148,000 after acquiring an additional 204,436 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of ProAssurance by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 123,200 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,297,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of ProAssurance by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 189,333 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,067,000 after acquiring an additional 3,010 shares during the period. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of ProAssurance by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,253,868 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $60,314,000 after acquiring an additional 39,795 shares during the period. 80.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ProAssurance Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance, and reinsurance products in the United States. The company operates through Specialty Property and Casualty, Workers' Compensation Insurance, Segregated Portfolio Cell Reinsurance, and Lloyd's Syndicate segments.

