Procore Technologies (PCOR) Plans to Raise $594 Million in May 20th IPO

Procore Technologies (PCOR) expects to raise $594 million in an initial public offering on Thursday, May 20th, IPO Scoop reports. The company plans to issue 9,500,000 shares at $60.00-$65.00 per share.

In the last year, Procore Technologies generated $289.2 million in revenue and had a net loss of $83.1 million. Procore Technologies has a market cap of $8 billion.

Goldman Sachs, J.P. Morgan, Barclays and Jefferies acted as the underwriters for the IPO and Canaccord Genuity, KeyBanc Capital Markets, Oppenheimer, Piper Sandler, Stifel and William Blair were co-managers.

Procore Technologies provided the following description of their company for its IPO: ” We are a leading provider of cloud-based construction management software, and are helping transform one of the oldest, largest and least digitized industries in the world. We focus exclusively on construction, connecting and empowering the industry’s key stakeholders, such as owners, general contractors, specialty contractors, architects, and engineers, to collaborate from any location, on any Internet-connected device. Our platform is modernizing and digitizing construction management by enabling real-time access to critical project information, simplifying complex workflows, and facilitating seamless communication among key stakeholders, all of which we believe collectively positions us to serve as the system of record for the construction industry. (Note: Procore Technologies initially filed to go public on Feb. 28, 2020, according to its S-1 filing with the SEC. The company filed terms for its IPO in an S-1/A filing dated May 10, 2021.) “.

Procore Technologies was founded in 2002 and has 1911 employees. The company is located at 6309 Carpinteria Avenue, Carpinteria, CA 93013, US and can be reached via phone at (866) 477-6267 or on the web at https://www.procore.com.

