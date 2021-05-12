Project Inverse (XIV) Reaches Market Capitalization of $2.07 Million

Project Inverse (CURRENCY:XIV) traded down 8.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on May 12th. Project Inverse has a total market capitalization of $2.07 million and approximately $136,286.00 worth of Project Inverse was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Project Inverse coin can currently be purchased for $0.11 or 0.00000198 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Project Inverse has traded 30.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001814 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00002538 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 21.8% against the dollar and now trades at $307.61 or 0.00558203 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.67 or 0.00071994 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 21.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $137.87 or 0.00250193 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00004079 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $621.67 or 0.01128122 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.63 or 0.00033814 BTC.

Project Inverse Profile

Project Inverse’s total supply is 90,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 19,046,251 coins. Project Inverse’s official Twitter account is @inverseproject.

Buying and Selling Project Inverse

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Project Inverse directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Project Inverse should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Project Inverse using one of the exchanges listed above.

