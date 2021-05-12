Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) Shares Purchased by Exane Derivatives

Exane Derivatives lifted its position in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) by 49.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,806 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives’ holdings in Prologis were worth $191,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLD. Inspire Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Prologis by 48.5% during the first quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 4,075 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $432,000 after acquiring an additional 1,330 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its holdings in shares of Prologis by 7.6% in the first quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 1,353 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Prologis by 56.9% in the first quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 52,943 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,612,000 after acquiring an additional 19,195 shares during the last quarter. Harrington Investments INC increased its stake in Prologis by 2.0% in the first quarter. Harrington Investments INC now owns 14,618 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,550,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truadvice LLC increased its stake in Prologis by 15.5% in the first quarter. Truadvice LLC now owns 3,598 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $418,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares during the last quarter. 94.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Prologis alerts:

A number of research firms have issued reports on PLD. Evercore ISI raised Prologis from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $121.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Prologis from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. BTIG Research lifted their target price on Prologis from $117.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Prologis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $122.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Prologis from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.17.

Shares of NYSE:PLD opened at $114.86 on Wednesday. Prologis, Inc. has a 1 year low of $80.12 and a 1 year high of $117.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $111.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $103.34. The company has a market capitalization of $84.97 billion, a PE ratio of 51.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.80.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $992.53 million. Prologis had a return on equity of 4.67% and a net margin of 38.21%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.83 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Prologis, Inc. will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be issued a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.13%.

Prologis Company Profile

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 984 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

Read More: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD).

Receive News & Ratings for Prologis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prologis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.