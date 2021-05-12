Protalix BioTherapeutics (PLX) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Friday

Protalix BioTherapeutics (NYSEAMERICAN:PLX) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Friday, May 14th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.17) per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Protalix BioTherapeutics (NYSEAMERICAN:PLX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 29th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $19.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.99 million. On average, analysts expect Protalix BioTherapeutics to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

PLX opened at $2.94 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $133.43 million, a P/E ratio of -2.39 and a beta of 2.87. Protalix BioTherapeutics has a one year low of $2.75 and a one year high of $7.02. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.62.

Separately, HC Wainwright cut their target price on Protalix BioTherapeutics from $11.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday.

Protalix BioTherapeutics Company Profile

Protalix BioTherapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of recombinant therapeutic proteins based on its proprietary ProCellEx plant cell-based protein expression system in Israel, Brazil, rest of Latin America, and internationally. The company offers Elelyso for the treatment of Gaucher disease.

