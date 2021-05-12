Provention Bio (NASDAQ:PRVB) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Provention Bio (NASDAQ:PRVB) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Provention Bio, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on development of novel therapeutics and solutions to intercept and prevent immune-mediated disease. The company’s product pipeline consists of PRV-031, PRV-6527, PRV-300, PRV-3279 and PRV-101 which are in clinical stage. Provention Bio, Inc. is based in NJ, United States. “

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective (down previously from $25.00) on shares of Provention Bio in a report on Thursday, April 15th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of Provention Bio in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Chardan Capital cut their price objective on shares of Provention Bio from $35.00 to $22.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 19th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Provention Bio in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their target price on shares of Provention Bio from $26.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.36.

NASDAQ:PRVB opened at $6.88 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $436.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.62 and a beta of 3.34. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.43. Provention Bio has a twelve month low of $6.14 and a twelve month high of $20.05.

Provention Bio (NASDAQ:PRVB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by ($0.04). Equities research analysts forecast that Provention Bio will post -1.77 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PRVB. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Provention Bio by 18.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,925,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,498,000 after purchasing an additional 611,338 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Provention Bio by 341.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 269,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,563,000 after purchasing an additional 208,359 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Provention Bio in the 4th quarter worth about $1,309,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Provention Bio in the 1st quarter worth about $311,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Provention Bio in the 1st quarter worth about $308,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.42% of the company’s stock.

About Provention Bio

Provention Bio, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics and solutions to intercept and prevent immune-mediated diseases. Its products candidates include PRV-031 teplizumab and monoclonal antibodies (mAb) that is in Phase III clinical trial for the interception of type one diabetes (T1D); PRV-6527, an oral CSF-1R inhibitor, which has completed Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of Crohn's disease; PRV-3279, which has completed Phase Ib clinical trial for the treatment of lupus; PRV-101, a coxsackie virus B (CVB) vaccine for the prevention of acute CVB infections and onset of T1D; and PRV-015, which is in phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of gluten-free diet non-responding celiac disease.

