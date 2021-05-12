ProximaX Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $284,760.00 (XPX)

ProximaX (CURRENCY:XPX) traded 6.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on May 12th. Over the last seven days, ProximaX has traded up 13.8% against the U.S. dollar. ProximaX has a market capitalization of $14.26 million and approximately $284,760.00 worth of ProximaX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ProximaX coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0023 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About ProximaX

ProximaX’s total supply is 9,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,097,456,550 coins. ProximaX’s official website is proximax.io. The Reddit community for ProximaX is https://reddit.com/r/ProximaXOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ProximaX’s official Twitter account is @ProximaXio and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “ProximaX is a cryptocurrency payment platform. It was developed as an extension of the Blockchain and Distributed Ledger Technology (DLT) with utility services and protocols. ProximaX provides the users with crypto storage features as well as a P2P (Peer to Peer) multimedia streaming and messaging service. The ProximaX token (XPX) is a Nem-based algorithm cryptocurrency. It will be the currency used to access the platform available goods and services. “

ProximaX Coin Trading

