Pyrk (PYRK) One Day Volume Hits $2,711.00

Pyrk (CURRENCY:PYRK) traded down 2.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on May 11th. One Pyrk coin can now be purchased for $0.0131 or 0.00000023 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Pyrk has traded up 10.9% against the US dollar. Pyrk has a total market capitalization of $206,236.40 and $2,711.00 worth of Pyrk was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

GoChain (GO) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0584 or 0.00000101 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.84 or 0.00015297 BTC.

Aryacoin (AYA) traded up 17% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0409 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded up 21.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000587 BTC.

SINOVATE (SIN) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Pigeoncoin (PGN) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

XEL (XEL) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Veltor (VLT) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0595 or 0.00000103 BTC.

888tron (888) traded 14.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000828 BTC.

Meter (MTRG) traded up 17.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00015280 BTC.

Pyrk Coin Profile

Pyrk (CRYPTO:PYRK) uses the hashing algorithm. Pyrk’s total supply is 15,781,994 coins. Pyrk’s official Twitter account is @PyrkC and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Pyrk is www.pyrk.org. The official message board for Pyrk is forum.pyrk.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Pyrk is a crypto­currency based on Bitcoin, with additional features imported from both Dash and Digibyte. Improvements include multiple algorithm Proof of Work with Multishield difficulty adjustment, Masternodes, Private Send, Community Fund Governance, and Simple Tokens based loosely on the Color Coins protocol. Built for the community, Pyrk has 0taken some of the best features of the top utility coins to create a new coin which launched on May 12th 2020. There was no pre-mine nor ICO. “

Pyrk Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pyrk directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pyrk should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pyrk using one of the exchanges listed above.

