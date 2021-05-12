Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for fuboTV Inc. Reduced by Wedbush (NYSE:FUBO)

fuboTV Inc. (NYSE:FUBO) – Wedbush dropped their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for fuboTV in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, May 6th. Wedbush analyst M. Pachter now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.53) for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.47). Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for fuboTV’s Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.54) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.55) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.51) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($2.13) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.50) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.51) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.55) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.42) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.97) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($1.82) EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of fuboTV from $50.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of fuboTV from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of fuboTV in a report on Monday, March 29th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of fuboTV from $45.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Barrington Research assumed coverage on shares of fuboTV in a report on Thursday, January 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.33.

FUBO stock opened at $17.67 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. fuboTV has a 12 month low of $8.12 and a 12 month high of $62.29. The firm has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.31 and a beta of 2.64. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $21.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.93.

fuboTV (NYSE:FUBO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported ($2.29) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by ($1.76). The company had revenue of $105.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.94 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($1.07) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 97.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FUBO. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of fuboTV in the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,726,000. Nepsis Inc. acquired a new position in shares of fuboTV in the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,303,000. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of fuboTV in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of fuboTV in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,512,000. Finally, Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of fuboTV in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,857,000.

In related news, CEO David Gandler sold 42,584 shares of fuboTV stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.26, for a total transaction of $1,373,759.84. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,241,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,044,596.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 27.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

fuboTV Inc operates a live TV streaming platform for live sports events, news, and entertainment content in the United States and Europe. Its fuboTV platform allows customers to access content through streaming devices, as well as on SmartTVs, computers, mobile phones, and tablets. The company is headquartered in New York, New York.

