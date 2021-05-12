Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Brixmor Property Group Inc. Raised by Analyst (NYSE:BRX)

Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler lifted their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Brixmor Property Group in a report released on Sunday, May 9th. Piper Sandler analyst A. Goldfarb now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will earn $0.42 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.40. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Brixmor Property Group’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.42 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.70 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.43 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.46 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.82 EPS.

Get Brixmor Property Group alerts:

BRX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Bank of America raised shares of Brixmor Property Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $17.00 to $18.50 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $17.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Truist upped their price target on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $17.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Brixmor Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.23.

Shares of NYSE BRX opened at $22.04 on Wednesday. Brixmor Property Group has a twelve month low of $8.70 and a twelve month high of $23.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $21.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.93. The company has a market capitalization of $6.54 billion, a PE ratio of 41.59 and a beta of 1.63.

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $279.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $265.51 million. Brixmor Property Group had a return on equity of 6.07% and a net margin of 14.75%. The business’s revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.46 earnings per share.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be given a dividend of $0.215 per share. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 2nd. Brixmor Property Group’s payout ratio is currently 45.03%.

In other news, insider Steven F. Siegel sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.72, for a total transaction of $155,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 350,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,265,095.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Carolyn Carter Singh sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.64, for a total transaction of $206,400.00. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 30,000 shares of company stock valued at $636,800. 0.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BRX. Intersect Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 23,283 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $471,000 after buying an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Brixmor Property Group by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 95,595 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,582,000 after buying an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its position in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 3.2% during the first quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 26,233 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $531,000 after buying an additional 814 shares during the period. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 36,535 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $739,000 after acquiring an additional 865 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Regent Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Regent Investment Management LLC now owns 35,780 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $724,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. 98.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Brixmor Property Group

Brixmor (NYSE: BRX) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, national portfolio of open-air shopping centers. Its 395 retail centers comprise approximately 69 million square feet of prime retail space in established trade areas. The Company strives to own and operate shopping centers that reflect Brixmor's vision "to be the center of the communities we serve" and are home to a diverse mix of thriving national, regional and local retailers.

See Also: Does a trade war provide a risk to the global economy?

Receive News & Ratings for Brixmor Property Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brixmor Property Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.