Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Fiera Capital Co. (TSE:FSZ) Decreased by Desjardins

Fiera Capital Co. (TSE:FSZ) – Equities research analysts at Desjardins cut their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Fiera Capital in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, May 6th. Desjardins analyst G. Ho now forecasts that the company will earn $0.32 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.36. Desjardins also issued estimates for Fiera Capital’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.33 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.44 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.40 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.56 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on FSZ. CIBC dropped their price objective on shares of Fiera Capital from C$12.00 to C$11.25 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Scotiabank lowered shares of Fiera Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from C$11.50 to C$12.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Fiera Capital from C$14.00 to C$12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price objective on shares of Fiera Capital from C$13.50 to C$13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, National Bankshares raised their price target on shares of Fiera Capital from C$11.50 to C$12.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Fiera Capital presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$11.89.

FSZ opened at C$10.61 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.10 billion and a P/E ratio of -331.56. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$10.53 and its 200-day moving average is C$10.69. Fiera Capital has a 52-week low of C$7.56 and a 52-week high of C$11.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 172.45.

Fiera Capital (TSE:FSZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 18th. The company reported C$0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.40 by C$0.07. The business had revenue of C$195.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$192.69 million.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 18th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.92%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 17th. Fiera Capital’s payout ratio is currently -2,625.00%.

About Fiera Capital

Fiera Capital Corporation is an employee owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional investors, mutual funds, charitable organizations, and private clients. It manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced portfolios. The firm also launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds and income trusts for its clients.

