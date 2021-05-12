Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Insight Enterprises, Inc. Boosted by Analyst (NASDAQ:NSIT)

Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT) – Barrington Research lifted their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Insight Enterprises in a note issued to investors on Friday, May 7th. Barrington Research analyst V. Colicchio now anticipates that the software maker will post earnings of $1.82 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.79. Barrington Research currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Insight Enterprises’ Q3 2021 earnings at $1.74 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $1.89 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Insight Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. B. Riley raised their price target on Insight Enterprises from $82.00 to $102.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Insight Enterprises has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.88.

Shares of Insight Enterprises stock opened at $97.51 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $98.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.39. Insight Enterprises has a one year low of $43.00 and a one year high of $104.60. The company has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a PE ratio of 21.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.81.

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The software maker reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.14). Insight Enterprises had a return on equity of 17.84% and a net margin of 1.94%. The business had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis.

In other Insight Enterprises news, insider Samuel C. Cowley sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.33, for a total value of $624,975.00. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Insight Enterprises by 2.9% in the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 4,220 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $403,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in Insight Enterprises by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 4,194 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $319,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the period. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. boosted its position in Insight Enterprises by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 7,665 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $583,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Insight Enterprises by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,400 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $563,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Insight Enterprises by 2.1% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 14,370 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,371,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter.

Insight Enterprises, Inc provides information technology hardware, software, and services solutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It provides solutions to gain insights to network enabled devices, and spots patterns and trends through mass analysis; custom applications to help clients create disruption; custom-developed mobile, cloud, and IoT applications; and custom-developed solutions to help clients review actionable insights within their data, including artificial intelligence for prediction, optimization, cognitive, and vision services.

