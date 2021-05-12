Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Mayville Engineering Company, Inc. Increased by William Blair (NYSE:MEC)

Mayville Engineering Company, Inc. (NYSE:MEC) – Investment analysts at William Blair increased their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Mayville Engineering in a report issued on Wednesday, May 5th. William Blair analyst L. De. Maria now anticipates that the company will earn $0.18 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.09. William Blair also issued estimates for Mayville Engineering’s FY2022 earnings at $1.90 EPS.

Get Mayville Engineering alerts:

Several other research firms have also weighed in on MEC. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Mayville Engineering from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mayville Engineering from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Saturday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.25.

Shares of NYSE:MEC opened at $17.84 on Monday. Mayville Engineering has a 1 year low of $4.68 and a 1 year high of $18.22. The company has a market capitalization of $357.85 million, a PE ratio of -37.17 and a beta of 0.61. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $15.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

Mayville Engineering (NYSE:MEC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.04. Mayville Engineering had a negative net margin of 2.67% and a negative return on equity of 4.85%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Mayville Engineering by 34.9% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,069 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in Mayville Engineering by 90.1% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 1,387 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mayville Engineering by 17.9% in the 4th quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 15,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after buying an additional 2,410 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its position in shares of Mayville Engineering by 53.4% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 16,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 5,589 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Mayville Engineering in the fourth quarter worth $135,000. 33.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Robert D. Kamphuis purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.32 per share, for a total transaction of $163,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 311,742 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,087,629.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Mayville Engineering

Mayville Engineering Company, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a contract manufacturer that serves the heavy and medium duty commercial vehicle, construction and access equipment, powersports, agriculture, military, and other end markets in the United States. The company provides a range of prototyping and tooling, production fabrication, coating, assembly and aftermarket components.

Featured Story: What is the Ex-Dividend Date in Investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Mayville Engineering Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mayville Engineering and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.