Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ) Boosted by Analyst

New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler raised their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for New Residential Investment in a note issued to investors on Monday, May 10th. Piper Sandler analyst K. Barker now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will earn $0.28 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.23. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for New Residential Investment’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.33 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.45 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.44 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.36 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.41 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.62 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of New Residential Investment from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of New Residential Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of New Residential Investment from $11.50 to $12.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of New Residential Investment from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of New Residential Investment in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.42.

Shares of NRZ opened at $10.26 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.76 and its 200 day moving average is $9.88. New Residential Investment has a fifty-two week low of $5.30 and a fifty-two week high of $11.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.79 billion, a PE ratio of -3.23 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40.

New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.34. New Residential Investment had a negative net margin of 96.73% and a positive return on equity of 14.58%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.48) EPS.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Monday, April 5th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 1st. New Residential Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.87%.

In other New Residential Investment news, CEO Michael Nierenberg acquired 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.10 per share, with a total value of $1,010,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 357,028 shares in the company, valued at $3,605,982.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new stake in shares of New Residential Investment during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of New Residential Investment by 389.2% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,840 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 3,055 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of New Residential Investment by 787.4% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,242 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 3,764 shares during the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its position in shares of New Residential Investment by 400.0% during the fourth quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 5,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of New Residential Investment during the fourth quarter valued at about $65,000. 46.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

New Residential Investment Company Profile

New Residential Investment Corp., a real estate investment trust, focuses on investing in and managing residential mortgage related assets in the United States. It operates through five segments: Origination, Servicing, MSR Related Investments, Residential Securities and Loans, and Consumer Loans. The company invests in excess mortgage servicing rights (MSRs) on residential mortgage loans; and in servicer advances, including the basic fee component of the related MSRs.

