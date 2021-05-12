Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Owl Rock Capital Co. (NYSE:ORCC) Increased by Truist Securiti

Owl Rock Capital Co. (NYSE:ORCC) – Research analysts at Truist Securiti upped their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Owl Rock Capital in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, May 6th. Truist Securiti analyst M. Ramirez now expects that the technology company will earn $0.30 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.29. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Owl Rock Capital’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.33 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.33 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.34 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.35 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.36 EPS.

Owl Rock Capital (NYSE:ORCC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.03). Owl Rock Capital had a return on equity of 9.63% and a net margin of 44.28%.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded Owl Rock Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Owl Rock Capital from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $13.50 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Owl Rock Capital in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.43.

NYSE:ORCC opened at $13.82 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Owl Rock Capital has a 52 week low of $11.12 and a 52 week high of $14.64. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $14.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.41 billion, a PE ratio of 15.02 and a beta of 1.07.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Owl Rock Capital in the 1st quarter valued at about $573,000. GP Brinson Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Owl Rock Capital in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $8,166,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Owl Rock Capital by 1,224.5% in the 1st quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 145,997 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,111,000 after acquiring an additional 134,974 shares during the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Owl Rock Capital by 114.9% during the 1st quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 184,630 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,542,000 after purchasing an additional 98,705 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in Owl Rock Capital by 593.5% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 397,254 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,470,000 after purchasing an additional 339,969 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.46% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Of The University Of C. Regents sold 36,299 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.06, for a total value of $510,363.94. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 42,481,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $597,289,397.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Of The University Of C. Regents sold 265,000 shares of Owl Rock Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.48, for a total transaction of $3,837,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 41,040,176 shares in the company, valued at approximately $594,261,748.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,127,663 shares of company stock worth $16,159,461. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.97%. Owl Rock Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 80.52%.

Owl Rock Capital Company Profile

Owl Rock Capital Corporation is a business development company. The fund makes investments in senior secured or unsecured loans, subordinated loans or mezzanine loans and also considers equity-related securities including warrants and preferred stocks. It seeks to invest in middle market companies based in the United States, with EBITDA between $10 million and $250 million annually and/or annual revenue of $50 million and $2.5 billion at the time of investment.

