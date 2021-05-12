Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Stantec Inc. Lowered by National Bank Financial (TSE:STN)

Stantec Inc. (TSE:STN) (NYSE:STN) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial lowered their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Stantec in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, May 6th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Sytchev now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.58 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.64. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Stantec’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.73 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.56 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.37 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.59 EPS.

Get Stantec alerts:

Stantec (TSE:STN) (NYSE:STN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported C$0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.42 by C$0.18. The firm had revenue of C$861.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$876.40 million.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of Stantec from C$50.00 to C$55.00 in a research report on Friday, February 26th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Stantec from C$60.00 to C$64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Atb Cap Markets downgraded shares of Stantec from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Stantec to C$58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Laurentian boosted their target price on shares of Stantec from C$42.00 to C$56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$56.90.

Shares of Stantec stock opened at C$53.89 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$56.04 and its 200-day moving average price is C$47.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.18. Stantec has a 52-week low of C$37.46 and a 52-week high of C$59.56. The company has a market cap of C$5.99 billion and a P/E ratio of 35.29.

In other news, Director Robert Gomes sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$54.00, for a total value of C$540,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 155,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$8,410,608. Also, Director Jeffrey Philip Stone sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$52.29, for a total transaction of C$156,861.30. In the last three months, insiders have sold 76,348 shares of company stock worth $4,077,354.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. Stantec’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.26%.

About Stantec

Stantec Inc provides professional consulting services in the area of infrastructure and facilities in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company provides consulting services in engineering, architecture, interior design, landscape architecture, surveying, environmental sciences, project management, and project economics.

Featured Article: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Receive News & Ratings for Stantec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stantec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.