Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for United Fire Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFCS) Increased by Analyst

United Fire Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFCS) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler upped their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for United Fire Group in a report issued on Wednesday, May 5th. Piper Sandler analyst P. Newsome now anticipates that the insurance provider will post earnings per share of ($0.07) for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.16). Piper Sandler also issued estimates for United Fire Group’s Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.00 EPS and Q3 2022 earnings at $0.01 EPS.

UFCS has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded United Fire Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. TheStreet upgraded United Fire Group from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th.

Shares of NASDAQ:UFCS opened at $31.45 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $790.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.19 and a beta of 0.15. United Fire Group has a 12-month low of $18.83 and a 12-month high of $36.40.

United Fire Group (NASDAQ:UFCS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.26. United Fire Group had a negative return on equity of 7.65% and a negative net margin of 12.08%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. United Fire Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently -55.56%.

In related news, Director Scott L. Carlton sold 1,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.53, for a total transaction of $33,959.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 88,298 shares in the company, valued at $2,607,439.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 6.89% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in United Fire Group by 5.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,528,537 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $122,791,000 after purchasing an additional 182,072 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP grew its holdings in United Fire Group by 108.4% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 508,867 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $17,709,000 after purchasing an additional 264,685 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in United Fire Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $9,347,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of United Fire Group by 34.5% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 264,932 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,650,000 after acquiring an additional 67,998 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in United Fire Group by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 220,368 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,532,000 after buying an additional 12,958 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.02% of the company’s stock.

United Fire Group Company Profile

United Fire Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance for individuals and businesses in the United States. The company offers commercial and personal lines of property and casualty insurance; and commercial multiple peril and inland marine insurance, as well as assumed reinsurance products.

