Q3 2021 Earnings Estimate for CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) Issued By William Blair

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) – William Blair boosted their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for CNH Industrial in a research note issued on Wednesday, May 5th. William Blair analyst L. De. Maria now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.27 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.14. William Blair also issued estimates for CNH Industrial’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.27 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.10 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.35 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on CNHI. TheStreet upgraded shares of CNH Industrial from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of CNH Industrial from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CNH Industrial from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Vertical Research upgraded shares of CNH Industrial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, AlphaValue upgraded shares of CNH Industrial to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.50.

NYSE CNHI opened at $16.47 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $15.62 and a 200-day moving average of $13.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.14, a quick ratio of 4.82 and a current ratio of 6.14. The stock has a market cap of $22.30 billion, a PE ratio of -40.17 and a beta of 1.69. CNH Industrial has a 52-week low of $5.30 and a 52-week high of $17.13.

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $7.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.63 billion. CNH Industrial had a negative net margin of 2.15% and a positive return on equity of 4.68%. CNH Industrial’s quarterly revenue was up 37.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.06 EPS.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CNH Industrial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CNH Industrial during the 4th quarter valued at $63,000. JustInvest LLC lifted its position in shares of CNH Industrial by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 21,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 856 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of CNH Industrial during the 4th quarter valued at $80,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of CNH Industrial by 67.4% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 2,566 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.73% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 20th were given a $0.131 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.83%. This is an increase from CNH Industrial’s previous annual dividend of $0.12.

CNH Industrial N.V. designs, produces, markets, sells, and finances agricultural and construction equipment, trucks, commercial vehicles, buses, and specialty vehicles in North America, Europe, South America, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Agriculture, Construction, Commercial and Specialty Vehicles, Powertrain, and Financial.

