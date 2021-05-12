Q3 2021 Earnings Estimate for Nutrien Ltd. Issued By Raymond James (NYSE:NTR)

Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR) – Raymond James raised their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Nutrien in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, May 5th. Raymond James analyst S. Hansen now anticipates that the company will earn $0.50 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.43. Raymond James has a “Strong-Buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Nutrien’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.61 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.37 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.00 EPS.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.20. Nutrien had a net margin of 0.47% and a return on equity of 4.19%. The firm had revenue of $4.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.12) earnings per share. Nutrien’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

NTR has been the subject of several other research reports. Atlantic Securities lowered shares of Nutrien from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Nutrien from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Nutrien from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Nutrien from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Nutrien from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Nutrien currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.89.

Shares of NTR stock opened at $61.47 on Monday. Nutrien has a one year low of $29.70 and a one year high of $62.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.39. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $55.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 361.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.90.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTR. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Nutrien during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new position in Nutrien during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Nutrien during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Nutrien during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, First Command Bank boosted its stake in Nutrien by 650.0% during the 1st quarter. First Command Bank now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. 61.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.99%. This is a positive change from Nutrien’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.95%.

Nutrien Company Profile

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs, services, and solutions. The company offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products; and financial solutions. It also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through approximately 2,000 retail locations in the United States, Canada, South America, and Australia.

