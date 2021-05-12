Q3 2021 Earnings Estimate for Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. Issued By Oppenheimer (NASDAQ:SFM)

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer lifted their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for Sprouts Farmers Market in a report released on Thursday, May 6th. Oppenheimer analyst R. Parikh now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.47 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.41. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Sprouts Farmers Market’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.38 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.00 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.20 EPS.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.62 billion. Sprouts Farmers Market had a net margin of 4.02% and a return on equity of 36.51%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on SFM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, May 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Sprouts Farmers Market presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.20.

Shares of NASDAQ:SFM opened at $26.95 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $26.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.65, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.29. Sprouts Farmers Market has a one year low of $18.21 and a one year high of $28.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.35.

In other Sprouts Farmers Market news, insider Brandon F. Lombardi sold 4,482 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.80, for a total value of $106,671.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 29,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $710,739.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SFM. Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new stake in Sprouts Farmers Market in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 45.3% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 2,253.0% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 2,253 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 1,036.0% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 3,253 shares during the period. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 26.7% in the 4th quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 4,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 993 shares during the period. 99.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sprouts Farmers Market Company Profile

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc offers fresh, natural, and organic food products in the United States. It operates through Healthy Grocery Stores segment. The company offers perishable product categories, including fresh produce, meat, seafood, deli, bakery, floral and dairy, and dairy alternatives; and non-perishable product categories, such as grocery, vitamins and supplements, bulk items, frozen foods, beer and wine, and natural health and body care.

