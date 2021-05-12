Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for APA Co. Boosted by Analyst (NASDAQ:APA)

APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA) – Research analysts at Truist Securiti raised their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for APA in a report issued on Sunday, May 9th. Truist Securiti analyst N. Dingmann now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.41 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.30. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for APA’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.39 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.31 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.37 EPS.

APA (NASDAQ:APA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.17. APA had a negative return on equity of 48.58% and a negative net margin of 162.10%.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on APA. Morgan Stanley raised shares of APA from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of APA from $16.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Susquehanna raised shares of APA from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of APA from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Truist cut shares of APA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. APA currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.12.

Shares of APA stock opened at $21.04 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $7.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.01 and a beta of 4.87. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $18.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.10. APA has a 1-year low of $7.45 and a 1-year high of $23.85.

In other news, Director Juliet S. Ellis acquired 4,545 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $22.05 per share, with a total value of $100,217.25. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 8,045 shares in the company, valued at approximately $177,392.25. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Stephen J. Riney sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.38, for a total transaction of $678,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 106,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,059,473.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in APA by 4.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,038,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,297,000 after purchasing an additional 1,133,598 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in APA by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,520,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,961,000 after acquiring an additional 61,887 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in APA by 96.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,959,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,991,000 after acquiring an additional 1,449,472 shares during the period. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC raised its position in APA by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 2,021,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,683,000 after acquiring an additional 118,767 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in APA by 20.2% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,859,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,386,000 after acquiring an additional 312,109 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.52% of the company’s stock.

APA Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores for and produces oil and gas properties. It has operations in the United States, Egypt, and the United Kingdom, as well as has exploration activities offshore Suriname. It also operates gathering, processing, and transmission assets in West Texas, as well as holds ownership in four Permian-to-Gulf Coast pipelines.

