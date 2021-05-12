Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Badger Daylighting Ltd. Lowered by Analyst (TSE:BAD)

Badger Daylighting Ltd. (TSE:BAD) – Investment analysts at Cormark dropped their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Badger Daylighting in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, May 6th. Cormark analyst B. Watson now expects that the company will earn $0.46 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.47. Cormark also issued estimates for Badger Daylighting’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.37 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.59 EPS.

Badger Daylighting (TSE:BAD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported C$0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.26 by C($0.21). The company had revenue of C$130.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$144.30 million.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Badger Daylighting from C$46.00 to C$45.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Canaccord Genuity cut shares of Badger Daylighting from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th.

Shares of TSE BAD opened at C$40.30 on Monday. Badger Daylighting has a 12-month low of C$25.78 and a 12-month high of C$46.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.16. The company has a market cap of C$1.40 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 310.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$42.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$39.86.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.0525 per share. This is a boost from Badger Daylighting’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. Badger Daylighting’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 484.62%.

In other Badger Daylighting news, Director Glen Dawson Roane sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$23.50, for a total transaction of C$587,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 33,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$784,900.

Badger Daylighting Ltd. provides non-destructive excavating and related services in Canada and the United States. Its Badger Hydrovac technology uses a pressurized water stream to liquefy the soil cover, which is then removed with a vacuum system and deposited into a storage tank. The company offers daylighting services for visual confirmation of buried lines, directional drilling test holes, sacrificial anode installation, pipeline and utility crossings, and subsurface utility engineering test holes applications; slot trenching services for perimeter slot trenching, exposing existing cables or conduits, cable or conduit and drain tile installation, and line fault repairs; and service repair pits for gas service tie-in, electric cable fault repair, water main and service repair, and telecom splice applications.

