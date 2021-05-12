Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Insulet Co. Reduced by Analyst (NASDAQ:PODD)

Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Insulet in a research note issued on Thursday, May 6th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Petrone now expects that the medical instruments supplier will earn $0.25 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.26. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Insulet’s FY2021 earnings at $0.80 EPS.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $246.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $232.89 million. Insulet had a return on equity of 8.94% and a net margin of 3.33%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.08 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on PODD. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on shares of Insulet from $320.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Insulet in a research report on Friday, January 15th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Insulet from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. BTIG Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Insulet in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Insulet from $235.00 to $277.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Insulet currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $258.93.

Insulet stock opened at $229.96 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $276.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $264.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 522.65 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 5.91 and a current ratio of 6.62. Insulet has a one year low of $164.40 and a one year high of $306.46.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PODD. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Insulet during the fourth quarter valued at about $128,482,000. Viking Global Investors LP lifted its stake in Insulet by 125.6% during the fourth quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 483,529 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $123,605,000 after buying an additional 269,197 shares in the last quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Insulet during the fourth quarter valued at about $67,881,000. Oak Ridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in Insulet by 754.5% during the first quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 210,994 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $55,052,000 after buying an additional 186,301 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in Insulet by 31.4% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 719,062 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $183,814,000 after buying an additional 171,770 shares in the last quarter.

In other news, CEO Shacey Petrovic sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.17, for a total transaction of $3,992,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 56,589 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,062,294.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. It offers Omnipod System, a self-adhesive disposable tubeless Omnipod device that is worn on the body for up to three days at a time, as well as wireless companion, the handheld personal diabetes manager.

