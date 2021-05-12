Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for LHC Group, Inc. Raised by Analyst (NASDAQ:LHCG)

LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of LHC Group in a note issued to investors on Sunday, May 9th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Tanquilut now anticipates that the health services provider will post earnings of $1.75 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.57. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for LHC Group’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.69 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $6.57 EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on LHCG. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of LHC Group in a research note on Monday, January 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $255.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of LHC Group from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of LHC Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $192.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $229.11.

Shares of LHC Group stock opened at $196.66 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $201.48 and a 200-day moving average of $204.93. LHC Group has a 52-week low of $138.72 and a 52-week high of $236.81. The stock has a market cap of $6.23 billion, a PE ratio of 59.78, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.46.

LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The health services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.14. LHC Group had a return on equity of 9.71% and a net margin of 5.00%. The business had revenue of $524.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $524.92 million.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in LHC Group by 8.3% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 3,831 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $733,000 after buying an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in LHC Group by 30.1% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 14,221 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $2,719,000 after buying an additional 3,292 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in LHC Group by 22.4% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 3,358 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $642,000 after buying an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in LHC Group during the first quarter worth about $798,000. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of LHC Group by 8.2% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,060 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $203,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.82% of the company’s stock.

About LHC Group

LHC Group, Inc, a health care provider, specializes in the post-acute continuum of care primarily for Medicare beneficiaries in the United States. The company's Home Health Services segment offers home nursing services, including wound care and dressing changes, cardiac rehabilitation, infusion therapy, pain management, pharmaceutical administration, skilled observation and assessment, and patient education; medically-oriented social services; and physical, occupational, and speech therapy services.

